Kwan, Bazzana help Guardians beat Twins 9-2, pull within 1/2 game of AL Central-leading White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steven Kwan homered to lead off the game, Tanner Bibee had seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 strong innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Sunday to pull within a half-game of the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians are one game ahead of Toronto, and have a 5 1/2-game lead over Minnesota, in the race for the final AL wild-card spot. Cleveland hosts the White Sox for a three-game series beginning Monday.

Travis Bazzana drove in three runs for Cleveland, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Bibee (6-15) gave up just two runs on four hits. The 27-year-old right-hander had allowed 10 runs over 8 1/3 innings in his previous two September starts.

Minnesota All-Star Joe Ryan’s tough second-half continued.

Making his second start since coming off the injured list, Ryan (6-10) surrendered four runs on seven hits in four innings. He is 0-5 with an 8.48 ERA in five starts since the All-Star Game. He had given up eight runs on a franchise-record six homers allowed in a start against the Guardians on July 20.

Kwan sent the second pitch of the game from Ryan into the row of flowers in the overhang in right field at Target Field for just his third homer of the season. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Jo Adell added a solo home run in the third.

Kody Clemens doubled home Luke Keaschall in the third, and Trevor Larnach hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Twins.

Up next

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.78 ERA) starts Monday for Cleveland opposite White Sox RHP Sean Burke (8-7, 3.58).

Twins: RHP Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.65) starts Monday against New York Yankees RHP Will Warren (10-6, 4.05) to open a three-game series at Target Field.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press