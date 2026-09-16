Cardinals activate rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt from injured list

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ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis activated rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt from the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning before the Cardinals met the San Francisco Giants.

Wetherholt last played on Aug. 29 and was placed on the IL on Aug. 30 with right wrist tendinitis. He missed 15 games.

In 130 games this season, Wetherholt has hit .242 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 RBI. He has scored 88 runs and stolen 14 bases.

Wetherholt, who turned 24 on Sept. 10, took part in his regular pregame routine ahead of being activated.

This will be the first time he’s played against the Giants.

Cardinals infielder Ramón Urías and pitcher Peter Strzelecki have been designated for assignment.

Urías, 32, hit .151 in 43 games this season.

Strzelecki, 31, posted a 5.78 ERA in eight games with St. Louis.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press