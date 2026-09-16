Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cardinals activate rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt from injured list

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Cardinals Reds Baseball

Cardinals Reds Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis activated rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt from the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning before the Cardinals met the San Francisco Giants.

Wetherholt last played on Aug. 29 and was placed on the IL on Aug. 30 with right wrist tendinitis. He missed 15 games.

In 130 games this season, Wetherholt has hit .242 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 RBI. He has scored 88 runs and stolen 14 bases.

Wetherholt, who turned 24 on Sept. 10, took part in his regular pregame routine ahead of being activated.

This will be the first time he’s played against the Giants.

Cardinals infielder Ramón Urías and pitcher Peter Strzelecki have been designated for assignment.

Urías, 32, hit .151 in 43 games this season.

Strzelecki, 31, posted a 5.78 ERA in eight games with St. Louis.

—-

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.