The Dodgers are NL West champions again, and now they’re eyeing a three-peat despite injury concerns

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their fifth consecutive NL West title and 13th in the past 14 seasons with an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a big deal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I think that a lot of people think that it’s just a rite of passage (but) it’s not easy. So it’s something that we’re all really proud of, but really understand that’s not the end goal.”

The Dodgers (93-60) are in the postseason for the 14th consecutive season, tying the Atlanta Braves’ record from 1991-2005.

The two-time defending World Series champions are still chasing the NL’s top seed, currently held by the Milwaukee Brewers. Los Angeles came into the day with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Braves (89-64) for the second seed but trails the Brewers (95-57).

The Dodgers are looking to become the first team to capture three consecutive World Series championships since the Yankees did it from 1998 to 2000.

It’s the Dodgers’ fourth-earliest division clinching. They clinched the NL West on Sept. 10 in 2019, Sept. 13 in 2022 and Sept. 16 in 2023.

LA will use that time to try getting healthy. That starts with Shohei Ohtani.

The four-time MVP has been on the 15-day injured list since Sept. 8 with right biceps inflammation and told reporters earlier this month he is done pitching for the season. The two-way star took swings off a tee for the first time Tuesday and felt good. He’s expected to return as a hitter before the end of the regular season, although it’s unclear if he can get to 100% health before October.

Roki Sasaki, on the IL with a blister on his middle finger, threw live BP on Wednesday in Cincinnati and it went well. Roberts said his next outing will be a start.

Blake Snell left Wednesday’s start after one inning with left groin tightness. His status is uncertain.

Closer Edwin Diaz, who’s been on the IL since August with neck inflammation, is expected to be activated Friday. Setup man Edgardo Henriquez is on the IL with lower back discomfort. He had an MRI in Los Angeles on Wednesday which revealed a low back strain and his rehab will be paused for a few days.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s been plagued by right knee soreness, returned to the lineup Tuesday and ended a 3-for-30 slide with three hits. He had two more hits on Thursday.

The Dodgers made the biggest splash of the trade deadline when they acquired two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Tigers. Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in eight starts for the Dodgers.

The addition of Skubal made the Dodgers the odds-on favorites to win the World Series. But after going 61-36 to start the season, the Dodgers are 31-24 since the All-Star break.

The Dodgers left 12 runners on base and went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s loss to the Reds, something Roberts said needs to improve.

“It’s being able to put teams away when we have opportunities,” Roberts said. “In the postseason, you don’t get a whole lot of opportunities. You have to be able to cash in.”

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press