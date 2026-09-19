Ben Rice hits 39th homer, Cole becomes winningest No. 1 draft pick as Yanks cruise past D-backs 9-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Ben Rice hit his 39th homer of the season, Gerrit Cole became the winningest No. 1 overall draft pick and the New York Yankees used a five-run first inning to take control early and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on Friday night.

After learning three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge was headed back to the injured list with a right calf strain, the Yankees won for the eighth time in 10 games. New York, which has already clinched a playoff spot, is four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East with nine games remaining.

The D-backs’ have lost three straight and their playoff hopes are in major trouble. They’re five games back of the final NL wild card with eight games left.

New York’s first five batters reached against D-backs’ All-Star left hander Eduardo Rodriguez and George Lombard Jr.’s two-run single made it 5-0. Lombard added a solo homer in the sixth and finished with three RBIs.

Cole (9-9) bounced back from a pair of starts that saw him surrender seven homers — the most he’s ever given up over a two-game span. He gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out six.

Selected first by Pittsburgh in 2011, Cole won his 162nd game. That is one more than Mike Moore, picked No. 1 by Seattle in 1981.

Rodriguez (15-7) picked a bad time to have arguably his worst start this season, needing 45 pitches to get three outs, his career high for a first inning. He gave up seven runs, five hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the second. Rice’s solo homer in the third pushed the Yankees ahead 6-2.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.77 ERA) to the mound Saturday night while the Yankees counter with RHP Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95).

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By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer