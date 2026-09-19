Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins Saturday

Minnesota Twins (72-82, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-95, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 199 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -111, Twins -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 33-46 in home games and 59-95 overall. The Angels have gone 30-65 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 72-82 overall and 32-44 in road games. The Twins have a 32-68 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with 26 home runs while slugging .438. Moises Ballesteros is 11 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kody Clemens leads the Twins with 26 home runs while slugging .463. Trevor Larnach is 7 for 23 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kaelen Culpepper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press