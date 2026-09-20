Dodgers outslug Giants 10-4, led by Mookie Betts with four hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts went 4 for 4 with three doubles, Will Smith added three hits including a home run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 10-4 on Saturday night.

Tommy Edman’s two-run, two-out single off reliever Philip Abner snapped a 4-all tie in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas followed with an RBI single for a 7-4 lead, with Edman thrown out at home to end the inning.

Every Dodger had at least one hit, except for struggling Freddie Freeman who was 0 for 5. Betts tied his season high for hits and the team outslugged the Giants, 15-8. The former AL MVP was hitting .249 a week ago, and has since raised his average to .261.

The Dodgers scored runs in six straight innings to start a game for the first time in 10 years. They’ve scored 15 runs in their last seven offensive innings, including a four-homer eighth off Abner in Friday’s series opener.

The NL West champions (95-60) won their 95th game to move a season-high 35 games above .500.

Betts’ third double led off the sixth and he scored on Smith’s RBI single off reliever Joel Kuhnel. Rookie Josue De Paula added a two-run RBI single, extending the lead to 10-4.

Three times the Giants rallied to tie the game only to see the Dodgers retake the lead, highlighted by Victor Bericoto’s game-tying, 425-foot two-run homer in the third.

Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal (11-7) wasn’t particularly sharp, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked two, with the Dodgers winning each of his last six outings.

Reliever Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless eighth in his second straight appearance since coming off the injured list Friday.

Giants starter Yunior Marte (0-1) gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker fouled a ball off his knee and was replaced by Alex Call in the seventh.

Up next

Neither team had announced their starters for the series finale Sunday.

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer