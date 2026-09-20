Dodgers recall Sheehan to face Giants, put Skubal on bereavement, hope to have Ohtani back soon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Emmet Sheehan as part of a series of roster moves Sunday, with the right-hander set to handle the bulk of their series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

All four transactions involved Dodgers pitchers. They also recalled Kyle Hurt, placed Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list and optioned Seth Halvorsen to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Jack Dreyer will start as the Dodgers go for the sweep against their Bay Area rivals before giving way to Sheehan, who is 5-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 22 games this season.

“Kind of piecing through the available options today,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think it’s just more of what gives Emmet, in our opinion, the best chance.”

Right fielder Kyle Tucker won’t be in the lineup after coming out of Saturday’s 10-4 victory because of a fouled pitch that went off his right knee. The early exit was described as precautionary, and Roberts felt it was worth giving him a day off, particularly with Tucker finding his stride after an erratic first season in Los Angeles. He is batting .429 with five homers, eight extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in his past 10 games.

The Dodgers expect to see Shohei Ohtani back soon after his first stint on the injured list since joining the team in 2024. It could come during a three-game series against the San Diego Padres that starts Tuesday night. “Still up in the air, but that’s our hope,” Roberts said.

Ohtani is on the 15-day IL with right biceps inflammation. He also has been dealing with left knee soreness for months.

Roberts believes Ohtani will be pain-free going into the last week of the regular season, with the Dodgers pushing to secure a bye to avoid the wild-card round.

“I think there’s a difference between discomfort and pain,” Roberts said. “Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes. Honestly, I think that’s just a better question for Shohei to give specifics. But I do think that when he’s activated, it’s going to be the best physical place he’s been in in quite some time.”

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press