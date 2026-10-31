Dodgers executive Bob Wolfe to retire at year’s end, shifting to an advisory role

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers executive Bob Wolfe is retiring at the end of the year after 14 years as executive vice president.

Wolfe also has served as chief operating officer for the last five years, responsible for the team’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions. He’s also been the club’s liaison to Major League Baseball.

He will transition to an advisory role with the team.

Wolfe’s 47-year career includes stints with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and MLB’s Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. He helped with the construction and operation of Turner Field in Atlanta and Nationals Park in Washington.

“Having worked 47 years in team sports, I’ve been more entertained than anyone deserves,” Wolfe said in a statement. ”It’s been a privilege to ride the coattails of so many on- and off-the-field Hall of Famers, will-be Hall of Famers and should-be Hall of Famers.”

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