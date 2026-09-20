Bernal, Herrera homer in eighth inning to help Cardinals beat Nationals 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a pair of home runs, and Leo Bernal also homered as the St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Sunday.

Bernal hit his fifth homer of the season off Yovanny Cruz (0-2) after Erik Tolman walked Jordan Walker with two outs in the eighth inning.

Herrera hit his second homer of the game and 18th of the season to tie the game at 3-all after hitting a solo shot in the first inning.

It was Herrera’s third career multi-homer game and second this season after going deep twice on June 13 at Minnesota.

Luis Gastelum (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for St. Louis, and Riley O’Brien pitched a perfect ninth to earn his National League-leading 38th save.

Cardinals starter Quinn Mathews allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in a career-high seven innings.

Jake Irvin allowed two runs on three hits and had eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

Brady House singled to right field to leadoff the sixth inning, and Abrams hit his 37th homer of the season to right field to put Washington ahead 3-2. He has 99 RBIs on the season.

The Nationals had a chance to add on when Daylen Lile hit a double down the right field line, but Jordan Walker delivered a perfect throw to third base to retire Lile on a call that was confirmed after Washington manager Blake Butera challenged.

Up next

Nationals: Have not named a starting pitcher when they face Tigers RHP River Ryan who will be making his season debut in Detroit Monday night.

Cardinals: Open a three-game series in Pittsburgh Monday night where RHP Andre Pallante (12-7, 3.70) will face Pirates RHP Jared Jones (4-6, 4.17)

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press