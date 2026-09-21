Dodgers get better of Giants’ bullpen in 3-1 win to sweep three-game series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, Emmet Sheehan did not give up a run in 5 1/3 innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Hernández jumped on the first pitch he saw from Sam Hentges (1-7), driving in Max Muncy to put the Dodgers ahead 2-1. Muncy pushed an insurance run across with a single in the eighth.

Kris Bubic (4-2) pitched 2/3 of an inning for the win, and Tanner Scott handled the ninth inning for his 23rd save.

Sheehan made the most of a bullpen game to strengthen his credentials for making the Dodgers’ postseason roster as a long reliever. He had nine strikeouts against one hit and one walk after taking over from Jack Dreyer in the second inning.

Matt Wilkinson allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six in five scoreless innings, but the Giants’ bullpen buckled. The 23-year-old left-hander was acquired as part of the trade that sent catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland in May.

Tommy Edman homered to right in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1, tagging reliever Carson Seymour for the 400-foot shot.

Jonah Cox drew a leadoff walk to help spot the Giants their 1-0 lead. Cox reached second on a bad pickoff attempt by Dreyer before stealing third, and Victor Bericoto’s single drove him home.

Up next

Giants: RHP Blade Tidwell (1-2, 4.56 ERA) starts in the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, facing RHP Bailey Ober (7-6, 4.32).

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said there would be another bullpen game Tuesday night to start a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, who have yet to set their rotation.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press