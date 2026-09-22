Giants place rookie Bryce Eldridge on the concussion list after accident at team hotel Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Eldridge’s strong rookie season for the San Francisco Giants appears to have ended after the Giants put the first baseman/designated hitter on the seven-day concussion list Monday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 18, which means Eldridge could play in the Giants’ final three games against the Dodgers this coming weekend. However, San Francisco manager Tony Vitello said he doesn’t anticipate Eldridge playing again in 2026.

Eldridge, 21, sustained a head injury in an accident at the team hotel in Los Angeles on Friday. He is hitting .269 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 386 at-bats. He made his season debut May 4.

The Giants drafted Eldridge in the first round (16th overall pick) in 2023 out of James Madison High in Vienna, Virginia. Eldridge had not played first base until 2024, his second pro season.

Vitello said Eldridge’s improved defensive work was perhaps the most impressive part of his rookie year.

“The easy way to look at him is, ‘All right, we called him up. Let’s see some home runs,’” Vitello said. “And he hit more than his fair share and some of ’em were pretty dramatic and important — but he did a lot of other little, small things.”

The Giants made other roster moves Monday. They placed outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (.276, 10 HRs) on the 10-day injured list because of a groin contusion. San Francisco reinstated infielder Marcelo Mayer from the 10-day injured list and selected outfielder Bo Davidson from Triple-A Sacramento.

Mayer came to the Giants in a trade deadline deal with Boston last month in which the Red Sox acquired lefty reliever Erik Miller. Mayer was set to make his Giants debut as the designated hitter in their game against Minnesota on Monday night.

Davidson also was in the lineup as the right fielder against the Twins. Considered one of the Giants’ top prospects, Davidson will be making his big league debut. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, the left-handed batter hit .290 with 29 homers, 94 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

In another roster move, the Giants designated left-handed reliever Philip Abner for assignment.

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By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press