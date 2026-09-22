Padres seek to continue win streak, take on the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (87-69, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (12-9, 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-8, 2.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -121, Padres -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 96-60 overall and 50-28 in home games. The Dodgers have a 38-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has an 87-69 record overall and a 38-40 record on the road. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

The teams play Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16 for 40 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 22 doubles, 28 home runs and 84 RBIs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 41 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 9-1, .321 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Blake Snell: day-to-day (groin), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press