Lowe’s sacrifice fly breaks tie and lifts Guardians past Red Sox, 3-2, helping them atop AL Central

BOSTON (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off reliever Erik Miller in the ninth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians maintained their slim first-place lead in the AL Central with a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Angel Martínez had three hits for the Guardians, who hold a one-game lead over the White Sox atop the Central and have won six straight. Chicago, which won 14-11 over Kansas City, owns the tiebreaker by winning the season series. Cleveland stranded a season-high for a nine-inning game of 15 baserunners.

The loss was Boston’s eighth in 12 games, spoiling Chad Tracy’s first game as manager after the club named him its 49th in team history.

Adley Rutschman added three hits for Boston, which clinched one of the AL’s wild-card spots Sunday.

Boston pinch hitter Mickey Gasper hit Hunter Gaddis’ first pitch, tying it at 2-2 leading off the eighth.

Gaddis (5-3) got the win and Cade Smith the final three outs for his 40th save.

Miller (4-2) hit a batter and gave up two hits in an inning.

A strong candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year, Cleveland left-hander Parker Messick gave up a run over five innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.55 and is on pace to become the fourth rookie starting pitcher in MLB history with an ERA under 2.60 and averaging 9.0 or more strikeouts per nine innings.

In his tune-up for a likely playoff start next week, Boston lefty Payton Tolle struggled with his control over 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits. In his previous start on Sept. 13, he had Boston’s second recorded immaculate inning that opened a game.

Up next

Guardians LHP Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.67 ERA) is set to face Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.82) on Wednesday in the middle game of the three-game series.

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By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press