Royals snap a 5-game skid with a 5-4 win over White Sox, delaying Chicago’s bid for a playoff berth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits and three RBIs, including a tiebreaking, run-scoring double in the seventh inning, as the Kansas City Royals beat the White Sox 5-4 Wednesday night and delayed Chicago’s bid for a postseason berth.

Chicago could have secured its first playoff berth since 2021 with a win over the Royals and a Texas loss to the New York Mets.

Instead, Garcia and the Royals played the role of spoiler.

Connor Thomas (2-1) struck out one and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for the win. Steven Cruz struck out two in the ninth and earned his eighth save.

Kansas City had three straight singles to open the bottom of the first and Garcia drove in two runs with a single to right. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a double that scored Garcia. Pasquantino made it 4-0, scoring on shortstop Colson Montgomery’s throwing error.

Chicago opener Bryan Hudson recorded just one out while facing five batters and allowing four runs, three earned.

The White Sox responded with five hits in the third inning — including Kyle Teel’s two-run single and RBI hits by Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami — sending 10 batters to the plate and tying the score at 4.

In his final start of the season, Kansas City’s Seth Lugo allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. His 200 hits allowed lead the American League and his 99 earned runs allowed rank second.

Carter Jensen had three singles for the Royals (68-90), who snapped a five-game skid.

Braden Montgomery had three singles as the White Sox (81-77) remained one game behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians (82-76), who lost 1-0 to Boston.

Hagen Smith (3-3), the fourth of five Chicago pitchers, allowed a pair of hits and one run in the seventh.

Up next

The White Sox have not named a starter for Thursday’s series finale. Royals RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 3.08 ERA) gets the start.

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BY MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press