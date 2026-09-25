Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (61-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (74-85, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 204 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-9, 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -135, Angels +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 41-37 in home games and 74-85 overall. The Mariners have a 35-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 27-51 record on the road and a 61-98 record overall. The Angels are 32-68 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 32 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14 for 39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has 29 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 9 for 34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Brock Rodden: 10-Day IL (left patella), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press