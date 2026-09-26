Athletics host the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (79-81, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (64-96, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hayden Wesneski (5-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-12, 5.90 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -143, Athletics +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics square off against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Athletics have a 64-96 record overall and a 32-47 record at home. The Athletics have a 34-17 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston is 79-81 overall and 40-39 in road games. The Astros rank second in the majors with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 23 home runs while slugging .478. Lawrence Butler is 12 for 39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .315 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 33 doubles, a triple and 41 home runs. Yainer Diaz is 12 for 37 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Alika Williams: day-to-day (upper body), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Ginn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Meyers: 60-Day IL (kneecap), Brice Matthews: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (groin), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Mike Burrows: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press