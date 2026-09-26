Giants to end skid in matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-62, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-95, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Matt Wilkinson (1-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -340, Giants +265; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to end their three-game skid when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco has a 37-42 record in home games and a 65-95 record overall. The Giants have a 30-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 47-32 on the road and 98-62 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Gilbert has 14 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .240 for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 10 for 31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 81 RBIs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (groin), Blade Tidwell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Eldridge: 7-Day IL (head), Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Nate Furman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (finger), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press