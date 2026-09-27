Call’s RBI double, Pages’ 3-run HR in 10th lift Dodgers to win No. 100, 5-1 over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Call hit a run-scoring double with two outs in the 10th inning and Andy Pages added a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their season with their 100th victory, a 5-1 decision over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday that completed a three-game sweep.

Call’s double to left-center came off Duncan Davitt (0-1) and scored the placed runner, Miguel Rojas. After an intentional walk to Max Muncy, Pages took Davitt deep to left for his 23rd home run of the season.

Alex Vesia (3-1) was one of seven L.A. pitchers who combined for 16 strikeouts. The Dodgers won the final eight meetings with the Giants this season.

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 as the designated hitter. After he was reinstated from the injured list (right biceps discomfort) Wednesday, Ohtani went 5-for-21 with a double, an RBI, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ 100-62 record is seven games better than their mark last year when they earned a second straight World Series title.

Los Angeles finished this season with a 49-32 road mark, the best in the majors.

In their first season under manager Tony Vitello, the Giants went 65-97. They were 81-81 last year under Bob Melvin. Their home attendance dipped slightly from 2025 (2,925,823) to ’26 (2,856,810).

Vitello received his major-league-high seventh ejection this season in the third inning when plate umpire Ryan Blakney tossed Vitello for arguing a checked-swing call on Mookie Betts.

The Giants got their run in the second inning on a two-out single by Scott Bandura that brought home Shay Whitcomb. It was Bandura’s first major-league RBI.

After the game, the Giants were scheduled to hold a ceremony to celebrate broadcaster Mike Krukow, who worked his final telecast Sunday. Krukow, 74, began calling Giants games on a part-time basis in 1990 and has been a full-time broadcaster since 1994.

Up next

On Saturday, the Dodgers will open a National League Division series at home against the winner of the wild-card series between Philadelphia and Atlanta.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press