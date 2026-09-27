Gilbert fans 8 in 4 no-hit innings, Mariners strike out 12 overall in 7-3 win over the Angels

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert struck out eight in four no-hit innings and five Seattle pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts as the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Gilbert retired the first 12 batters he face and after walking Moises Ballesteros at the start of the fifth inning was lifted and left to a standing ovation from the Mariners fans.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Weston Wilson drove in Cole Young with a grounder to third base.

Seattle scored two more runs in the third on Cal Raleigh’s RBI single off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi, and Dominic Canzone scored on a groundout by Josh Naylor to make it 3-0.

Kikuchi (1-7) allowed three runs on six hits over five innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Bryce Teodosio scored for the Angels on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning, but the Mariners responded with three in the bottom half when Young scored on an Angels throwing error and Randy Arozarena drove in two with a double to make it 6-1.

Jose Siri hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the eighth, and Leo Rivas scored for the Mariners in the bottom half on a wild pitch.

Cooper Criswell pitched the ninth for the Mariners. Eduard Bazardo (4-4) got the win.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 90-72 record and advancing to the seventh game of the ALCS against Toronto, the Mariners missed the playoffs with a disappointing 76-86 record this season. Despite that mark, the Mariners drew 2,883,798 fans in 2026, the team’s highest total since 2004.

The Angels finish 2026 with a record of 62-100, the first 100 loss season in franchise history. It was a 10-game slide for Los Angeles, which had a 72-90 record in 2025.

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press