Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

MLB average game time up nearly 4 minutes to 2:42, partly because of robot umpires

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Baseball Time of Game

Baseball Time of Game

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning Major League Baseball game increased by 3 minutes, 43 seconds this season to 2 hours, 42 minutes following the introduction of robot umpires.

MLB said Monday that 61 seconds of this year’s increase was attributed to the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, which allows batters, catchers and pitchers to appeal umpire ball/strike decisions to a computer.

MLB’s average fell from 3:04 in 2022 to 2:40 the following year when the pitch clock was instituted and decreased to 2:36 in 2024, its lowest since 1984’s 2:35. It rose to 2:38 last year.

The average game time passed three hours for the first time in 2016. It reached a record 3:10 in 2021 before the introduction of the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device helped bring it down to 3:04 in 2022.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.