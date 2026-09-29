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Padres and Cubs meet to start the NL Wild Card Series

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By AP News

Chicago Cubs (89-73, second in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (10-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -128, Cubs +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

San Diego is 91-71 overall and 51-30 at home. The Padres have a 40-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has gone 43-38 in road games and 89-73 overall. The Cubs have a 44-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Cubs are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 12 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 31 doubles, eight triples and 45 home runs while hitting .280 for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 10 for 34 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .289 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (shoulder), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 60-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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