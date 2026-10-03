Dodgers and Braves meet to begin NLDS

Atlanta Braves (94-68, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -223, Braves +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles has a 51-30 record in home games and a 100-62 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .338.

Atlanta is 42-39 in road games and 94-68 overall. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 30 home runs, 81 walks and 81 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15 for 38 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Michael Harris II has a .294 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs. Drake Baldwin is 13 for 43 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .284 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Bryce Elder: 15-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (side), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press