Brewers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Robbie Ray (13-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 252 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -210, Padres +170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Milwaukee has a 103-59 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .259, the best team batting average in MLB play.

San Diego is 91-71 overall and 40-41 in road games. The Padres have a 34-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 13 for 42 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .295 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 14 for 33 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (ankle), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rodolfo Duran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press