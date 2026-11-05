Albert Pujols to interview for Houston Astros manager role, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Albert Pujols will interview to be the next Houston Astros manager, a person familiar with the scheduling told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Astros had not publicly released their list of candidates.

The three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion will be interviewed later this week, the person said. Former Astros catcher and current New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is also a candidate for the job, according to the person.

The team is looking for a replacement for Joe Espada, whose contract was not renewed after Houston went 81-81 in the regular season to win the AL West but was swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Houston’s plan to interview Pujols comes days after the team hired former St. Louis Cardinals executive Randy Flores as general manager. Flores had been serving as St. Louis’ assistant general manager of amateur and pro acquisition. He joined the Cardinals’ front office as director of scouting in 2015 and spent eight seasons (2019-26) as an assistant GM with the club.

The 46-year-old Pujols, who retired at the end of the 2022 after 22 big league seasons, interviewed to be the manager of the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres last offseason.

He was hired in 2023 as a special assistant with the Angels as part of a 10-year personal services contract. Pujols also managed the Dominican Republic to a third-place finish in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Pujols spent 12 seasons with the Cardinals and was a longtime nemesis of the Astros. He hit perhaps the most famous home run in their ballpark’s history when he crushed a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to propel St. Louis to a 5-4 win in Game 5 of the 2005 NL Championship Series. The Astros went on to win Game 6 and advance to their first World Series.

Pujols left the Cardinals after the 2012 season when he signed a $240 million, 10-year contract with the Angels. He was released by the Angels in 2021 and spent the rest of that season with the Dodgers before playing his final season back with the Cardinals.

He’s an 11-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger Award winner who led the league in home runs twice and won the NL batting title in 2003.

He finished his with 703 home runs and 2,218 RBIs and 3,384 hits, which ranks 10th.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer