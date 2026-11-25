NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt knew New York Mets manager Andy Green from their time together with Arizona in 2015 and was eager make the move across town from the Yankees to reunite.

“It’s an exciting team, a very talented team. I think there’s really high expectations for this team,” the first baseman said Wednesday after finalizing an $8 million, one-year contract with the Mets. “The expectations of this organization are to win the World Series from the outside looking in and I have no doubt that the players and coaches, front office, ownership feel that same way.”

Green was Goldschmidt’s third base coach with the Diamondbacks in 2015, then left to become San Diego’s manager. Green replaced Carlos Mendoza as Mets manager in June and was given a three-year contract in September.

“We always stayed in touch. I think he’s really smart and he really has a game plan of how he wants to attack things,” Goldschmidt said. “I remember him just being very open to continuing to learn. He didn’t think he had all the answers and so, that’s always very encouraging.”

A seven-time All-Star who spent the past two seasons across town with the Yankees, the 39-year-old hit .252 with 18 homers, 52 RBIs and a .765 OPS in 380 plate appearances over 105 games this year, then became a free agent.

As part of his Mets deal, Goldschmidt can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 450 and 475, and $1 million for 500.

“Being with the other team in New York the last couple years, you know the expectations of this city,” Goldschmidt said. “There was nothing that anyone really needed to sell me on. I knew that going in and so when they called it was exciting.”

He’s eager to team with Tarik Skubal, who has a pending $450 million, nine-year agreement with the Mets, a record for a pitcher.

“I got a chance to play with him on Team USA,” Goldschmidt said, referring to this year’s World Baseball Classic. “He was a great guy, a great leader and a competitor, and obviously an amazing pitcher.”

Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP with St. Louis, will likely platoon with left-handed-hitting first baseman Jared Young.

“My top concern was not: Hey, how do I go to someplace where I get the most playing time?” he said. “My concern was going to a team where it felt right.”

A right-handed hitter, Goldschmidt batted .299 with 11 homers and a .967 OPS in 183 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this year. He is a .322 career hitter versus lefties, with a 1.004 OPS.

“It’s been fun to have a different perspective. It’s kind of like a relief pitcher. You think you’re going to come into the game in the fifth and you don’t come into until the seventh,” he said. “So it’s like trying to find that balance of being ready so that the game doesn’t sneak up.”

Goldschmidt is a four-time Gold Glove winner with a .286 average, 390 home runs, 1,284 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 16 major league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees.

“I enjoyed playing in New York. When I was a visiting player, you enjoy the adrenaline that comes with these games, with the energy that you can feel in the stadium,” he said. “The No. 1 thing I would just say about this city is the high expectations of both these teams and really all the sports teams and really anything that goes on in New York.”

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By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer