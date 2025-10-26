Skip to main content
Holmgren scores 31 points, Gilgeous-Alexander has 30 to lead Oklahoma City past the Hawks 117-100

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Thunder Hawks Basketball

ATLANTA (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 31 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 and the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the second half for a 117-100 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

The Thunder improved to 3-0 on the season, getting off to another quick start after winning seven straight at the start a year ago on the way to a title.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s MVP last season. had another big night coming off a career-best 55-point performance in a 141-135 victory at Indiana on Thursday night.

Holmgren was 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point stripe and grabbed 12 rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander was nearly perfect on shots inside the arc, making 10 of 11.

After going to double-overtime to win its first two games, the Thunder didn’t need any extra time to finish off an Atlanta squad that was missing three starters.

Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) each missed their second straight game. They were joined on the bench by Jalen Johnson, who sprained his right ankle in a victory at Orlando the previous night.

The game was tight through most of the first half, though Oklahoma City never trailed. The Thunder began to pull away from a 60-55 halftime lead by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a pull=up jumper and converted a three-point play before Holmgren connected from long range.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 17 points. Atlanta has lost its first two home games of the season by a combined 37 points, sandwiched around the road victory over the Magic.

Oklahoma City point guard Cason Wallace got a chance to go against his older brother, Keaton, a backup guard for the Hawks. Cason was held to three points, while Keaton Wallace managed five.

Up next

Thunder: Wrap up a three-game road trip when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Hawks: Travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on Monday in the start of a four-game road trip.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By PAUL NEWBERRY
Associated Press

