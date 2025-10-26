Bulls beat the cold-shooting Magic 110-98 for a 2-0 start

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Josh Giddey had 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 110-98 on Saturday night for a 2-0 start.

Jalen Smith added 16 points for the Bulls, one of their four players off the bench in double figures. Ayo Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic each finished with 15 points.

Paolo Banchero scored 24 points for the Magic, who were a woeful 3 for 24 (12.5%) from 3-point range. Orlando shot 39% overall and fell to 1-2.

Banchero also grabbed 10 rebounds but shot just 7 for 21. Anthony Black added 19 points and Franz Wagner had 17 for the Magic.

The Bulls led 83-80 after three quarters before Dosunmu went 3 for 3 from 3-point range in the fourth. Smith followed one of Dosunmu’s 3s with one of his own as Chicago pushed a three-point lead to 94-85 and never was really threatened again.

Up next

Bulls: Host Atlanta on Monday.

Magic: Visit Philadelphia on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba