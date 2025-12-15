Skip to main content
Nets rout Bucks 127-82 to match franchise record for margin of victory

By AP News
Bucks Nets Basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Egor Demin scored 17 points, Noah Clowney added 16 and the Brooklyn Nets matched the franchise record for margin of victory, never trailing in a 127-82 romp over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

The 45-point victory tied the team record set Jan. 9, 1993, against Washington while the team was playing in New Jersey. The Nets have won four of six after opening 3-13. At home, they have won three of four after starting 0-9.

Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez missed the game due to an illness. Assistant coach Steve Hetzel directed the team.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points and Kyle Kuzma added 13 for the struggling Bucks They have lost three of four since star Giannis Antetokounmpo strained his right calf in the opening minutes of a win over Detroit on Dec. 3.

Brooklyn led 65-46 at halftime on 56.5% shooting, and had a 24-11 run in the third quarter to make it 94-65.

Up next

Bucks: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Nets: Host Miami on Thursday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By ADRY TORRES
Associated Press

