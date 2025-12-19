Jokic sets the career record for assists by a center as the Nuggets beat the Magic 126-115

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to become the career assists leader among centers, and the streaking Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Thursday night.

Jokic, who has 13 triple-doubles this season, entered Thursday six assists behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 5,660. Jokic passed him with 6:26 left in the first half when he fed Jalen Pickett for a 3-pointer.

Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 32 points in a game-turning second quarter for Denver, which won its sixth straight.

Paolo Banchero had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and first since March 20, 2024.

The Magic, already missing leading scorer Franz Wagner due to a sprained left ankle, played without Jalen Suggs, who sustained a left hip contusion in the NBA Cup semifinal loss to New York on Saturday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. also scored 26 points for Orlando.

Murray, who has never been named to an All-Star team in his eight seasons, is averaging a career-best 25.2 points this season and 28.1 in December, which includes a 52-point game at Indiana two weeks ago.

He made 5 of 6 3-point attempts in the second quarter after the Nuggets fell behind by 14.

Denver had 33 total points midway through the period and went on a 35-7 run in the final 6:26 of the half to turn a 47-33 deficit into a 68-54 halftime lead.

It was 81-60 a few minutes into the third quarter before Orlando rallied to cut it to 92-83. Cam Johnson, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout that spurred another Nuggets surge.

The Magic got within 121-115 with 1:32 remaining but Johnson hit a corner 3-pointer to seal it.

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press