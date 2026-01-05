Powell makes career-high nine 3-pointers as Heat beat Pelicans 125-106

MIAMI (AP) — Norman Powell made a career high nine 3-pointers in a 34-point performance as the Miami Heat beat New Orleans 125-106 on Sunday night, extending the Pelicans’ losing skid to seven.

Powell shot 11 of 15 from the field and 9 of 12 from behind the arc. Nikola Jovic finished with 19 points and Kel’el Ware had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who rebounded from a 10-point home loss to Minnesota on Saturday that snapped a four-game winning streak. Miami’s Pelle Larsson had 16 points and six assists.

Ahead by one early in the third quarter, the Heat broke it open with a 21-2 run. Powell hit three 3-pointers during the surge. Bam Adebayo’s 3-pointer with 4:14 remaining in the period ended the spurt and put Miami ahead 91-71.

Trey Murphy III returned from a one-game absence because of back spasms and scored 27 points, while Jeremiah Fears added 21 for the Pelicans. After scoring 12 points in the first half, New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson was held scoreless in the final two periods.

The Heat outscored the Pelicans 31-11 in fast break points and had a season-high 19 steals.

New Orleans finished with a season high 24 turnovers and dropped to 2-13 on the road.

Tyler Herro (right toe contusion) was activated but sat out his 11th consecutive game for Miami. He missed the first 17 games of the season while recovering from offseason surgery to address an issue with his left foot and ankle. In the six games he has played, Herro is averaging 23.2 points.

The Heat also were without Jaime Jaquez Jr., who sprained his right ankle in Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

Up next

Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Heat at Minnesota on Tuesday.

