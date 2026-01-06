Durant’s 3-pointer in final seconds gives Rockets 100-97 win over the Suns

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 points and his 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go lifted the Houston Rockets to a 100-97 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The game was tied when Durant drained the 27-footer to give the Rockets the victory over his former team. Durant joined the Rockets from Phoenix this summer in a blockbuster trade that sent Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to the Suns.

Devin Booker’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim after Durant gave Houston the lead to end it.

The Suns had a chance to take the lead before Durant’s game winner, but Booker’s 3-point attempt was off. Phoenix got the rebound, but the shot clock expired, giving Houston the ball with 5.1 seconds to go.

Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. added 17 points each to help Houston to its fifth win in six games.

Booker scored 27 points and Brooks had 15 for the Suns, whose two-game winning streak ended.

The Rockets led by seven with less than five minutes left before the Suns used a 10-0 run, with eight points from Booker, to take a 97-94 lead with about 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Smith made a free throw with six minutes remaining, but the Rockets hadn’t scored a field goal in almost 4 1/2 minutes when a three-point play by Thompson tied it with under two minutes remaining.

Houston’s Alperen Sengun sat out after spraining his right ankle Saturday and coach Ime Udoka said the big man is expected to miss 10 to 14 days with the injury.

The game was briefly delayed in the second quarter because of a malfunction of the clocks and scoreboard before play resumed without either working and the public address announcer periodically announcing the time on the game clock and shot clock.

The clock and scoreboard began working with about four minutes left in the first half, and the shot clocks were restored for the start of the third quarter.

Up next

Suns: Visit Memphis on Wednesday.

Rockets: Play consecutive games at Portland on Wednesday and Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer