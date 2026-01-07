Cavaliers rally late for 120-116 win while handing the Pacers a franchise-record 13th straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, fueling a late 13-point run that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers past the struggling Indiana Pacers 120-116 on Tuesday for their fourth win in five games.

Indiana, the defending Eastern Conference champs, lost its 13th straight to set a franchise record in its NBA era. The Pacers are now a league-worst 6-31 and are one loss away from matching the Washington Wizards’ 14-game skid for the league’s longest skid this season.

The Cavs weren’t even at full strength in this one.

Coach Kenny Atkinson gave All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell a day off just hours after team officials announced Max Strus was expected to miss at least another month because of a left foot injury. Atkinson said that the updated timeline was not because Strus had suffered a setback. Cleveland also lost forward Dean Wade in the first half with a bruised left knee.

And yet, Cleveland managed to erase the nine-point deficit they faced entering the fourth quarter. Evan Mobley had 20 points while Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each scored 19. Merrill went 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points and Jay Huff tied his season high with 20 points, going 7 of 10 from the field wand 4 of 7 on 3s. Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 11 assists. Indiana played without center Isaiah Jackson, swingman Bennedict Mathurin, forward Obi Toppin and All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton because of injuries.

Indiana still had a chance to force overtime in the waning seconds, but couldn’t tie the score as the game turned into a free-throw contest.

The loss also delayed coach Rick Carlisle’s 1,000th win for yet two more days.

