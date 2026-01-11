Magic beat Pelicans 128-118 in Moritz Wagner’s return from knee injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paulo Banchero had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 27 points and Orlando beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118 on Sunday in Magic center Moritz Wagner’s return from a serious knee injury.

Wagner missed more than a year after tearing his left ACL, last playing Dec. 21, 2024. He had eight points and two rebounds in 10 minutes Sunday in the Magic’s last game before their two-game series against Memphis in Berlin and London.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 22 points, and Trey Murphy III and Jordan Poole added 21 each. The Pelicans have lost 10 of 11.

Anthony Black added 26 points, seven assists and three steals for the Magic. Goga Bitadze had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in his first start of the season at center. Bitadze replaced Wendell Carter Jr., who had a back strain.

Since losing to New York in the NBA Cup semifinals on Dec. 13, the Magic have followed losses with wins seven straight times.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

Magic: Play Memphis on Thursday night in Berlin and Sunday in London.

