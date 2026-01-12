Scottie Barnes hits tiebreaking free throw in final second of OT as Raptors beat 76ers 116-115

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking free throw with 0.8 seconds remaining in overtime and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-115 on Sunday night in the first of back-to-back meetings between short-handed teams.

Barnes made the first of two from the line and intentionally missed the second as Toronto won its third straight home meeting with the 76ers. He finished 10 for 12 at the line.

Barnes scored 31 points, Jamal Shead added a career-high 22 and Immanuel Quickley had 20 as Toronto won its third straight at home. Collin Murray-Boyles had 17 points and matched his career-high with 15 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points for the 76ers and VJ Edgecombe had 17. Kelly Oubre Jr., Domnick Barlow and Quentin Grimes each scored 13 points but Philadelphia lost for the second time in seven games.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (left knee and left groin) and Paul George (left knee) both sat out on the first night of this back-to-back.

Barnes returned after sitting out Friday’s loss at Boston because of a sore right knee but RJ Barrett was inactive because of a sprained left ankle. Brandon Ingram (right thumb) missed his second straight game and Jakob Poeltl (lower back) missed his 10th straight. There is no timetable for Poeltl’s return.

Ja’Kobe Walter started for the Raptors but exited four minutes into the first quarter because of a sore right hip.

Philadelphia had 22 turnovers, one shy of matching a season-high. The 76ers’ 11 assists were a season-low.

Toronto finished 5 for 32 (.156) from 3-point range, its worst shooting percentage from distance this season.

Up next

The 76ers and Raptors play in Toronto again on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press