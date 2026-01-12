Suns breeze past Wizards 122-93 for 10th victory in 13 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored 19 points, Devin Booker added 17 and the Phoenix Suns breezed to a 112-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Phoenix has won 10 of its last 13 games.

The Suns led 96-65 going into the fourth quarter after Dillon Brooks scored 11 points in the third, hitting three 3-pointers. The sloppy Wizards shot just 6 of 21 (28.6%) in the third and had seven turnovers.

The Suns improved to 14-5 at home and were able to sit their starters for the entire fourth quarter. O’Neale made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range while Brooks finished with 16 points and made four threes. Booker added eight assists.

The Phoenix backups was productive — Grayson Allen had 12 points, Oso Ighodaro added 10 and Ryan Dunn had nine.

Washington’s Alex Sarr finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while rookie Tre Johnson also had 19 points. The Wizards — who had 23 turnovers — have lost three straight after their best stretch of the season, winning five of seven.

Washington shot just 39.5% from the field, including 23.3% on 3s.

The Suns led by 17 in the second quarter before settling for a 65-50 halftime advantage. Booker led the Suns with 13 points before the break while Sarr had 13 for the Wizards.

Up next

Wizards: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Suns: At Miami on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer