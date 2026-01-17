Kings star Domantas Sabonis returns against Wizards after missing 27 games because of knee injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis returned Friday night against Washington after missing 27 games because of a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

The three-time All-Star forward/center came off the bench against the Wizards, entering with 5:11 left in the first quarter. He averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first 11 games this season.

Dennis Schroder also was active for the Kings after serving a three-game suspension for confronting Lakers star Luka Doncic after a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 28.

The Kings won the first three games of their seven-game homestand, topping Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York to improve to 11-30.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba