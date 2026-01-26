CJ McCollum scores 23 points and Hawks ride 17-0 second-half run to charge past Pacers 132-116

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by CJ McCollum’s 23 points, the Atlanta Hawks used a 17-0 run in the second half to take the lead and beat the Indiana Pacers 132-116 on Monday.

Dyson Daniels scored 22 points with nine assists, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 21 points and Atlanta earned its third straight win.

The Pacers led by 15 points midway through the third quarter and were up 92-85 late in the period before the Hawks scored 17 unanswered points in a run that carried into the fourth quarter. Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer from the corner capped the run and gave Atlanta a 102-92 lead.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 26 points. Aaron Nesmith scored 18 and Bennedict Mathurin returned from a thumb injury to add 16. T.J. McConnell also had 16 points.

Tipoff had been scheduled for Monday night but was moved to early afternoon because of the possibility of icing on the roads as the result of a winter storm gripping the South and Northeast.

Atlanta’s Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and Zaccharie Risacher (left knee bone contusion) each missed his ninth straight game. The Hawks said Porzingis will be evaluated in about a week and Risacher could return for the team’s next game.

Christian Koloko helped fill the void left by Porzingis and Risacher by scoring a career-high 12 points off the bench, with three blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson scored 15 points for Atlanta despite making only 5 of 19 shots from the field.

McCollum made his first five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Up next

Pacers: Host Chicago on Wednesday night before a rematch at home with Atlanta on Saturday.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Wednesday night.

