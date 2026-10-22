Ty Jerome’ s career-high 45 points leads Grizzlies to a 123-103 victory over Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Jerome scored a career-high 45 points as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter rally enroute to a 123-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The game featured two of the top rookies in the current class: Utah picked Darryn Peterson of Kansas No. 2 overall right before Memphis selected Cam Boozer from Duke. Peterson had nine points; Boozer finished 11 rebounds, seven points and five assists but was 2-of-15 shooting, 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Jerome connected on 17 of 25 shots including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The 45 points were the most by a Memphis player in an season-opener, eclipsing the 44 by Ja Morant in 2020.

Jerami Grant, obtained in an offseason trade with Portland that sent Morant to the Trail Blazers, scored 15, Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson scored 12 each.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 22 points Lauri Markkanen added 18 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. made his return to the FedExForum court after eight seasons with the Grizzlies and scored 15 points before fouling out in the fourth. Jackson was traded to Utah at last February’s deadline.

Jaxson Hayes had a career-high six blocks for Utah.

Memphis led by as many as 15 in the first half, carrying a 64-51 advantage into the break. The Grizzlies used an 18-4 run opening the third to stretch their lead to 82-55.

Memphis led by as many as 27 points and the Jazz trailed by at least 15 points throughout the fourth quarter.

Up next

Jazz: Host New Orleans on Friday.

Grizzlies: Play Friday at Golden State.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press