Ty Jerome’s season-opening 45 points sets Grizzlies standard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — In the fourth quarter, Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome went to the line with Memphis comfortably ahead, and the faithful started a chant usually reserved for such players as LeBron James or Steph Curry.

“MVP! MVP! MVP!,” the crowd roared in unison.

That could be considered far-fetched, but Jerome was headed for a career-best 45 points — the most ever scored by a Grizzlies player in a season-opener. The performance helped the Grizzlies to a 123-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

“That was a cool moment,” Jerome said after the game. “I was just really pleased with the crowd to be honest.”

The interest in the lead up to the game was the faceoff between two of the top players in last summer’s draft. Darryn Peterson, the second pick out of Kansas, scored 9 points for the Jazz. Cam Boozer from Duke, who was the picked behind Peterson at No. 3, finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, and was plus-32 on the night.

But Jerome, acquired as a free agent before last season, stole the show. He converted 17 of 25 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, added seven rebounds and six assists with only one turnover. His 45 points eclipsed the club’s previous opening-night standard of 44 set by Ja Morant to start the 2020-21 season.

The highlight came with about 7:30 left in the fourth. Jerome brought the ball across midcourt, waved his teammates away and launched a 3-pointer from the edge of the Grizzlies midcourt logo, swishing through the net.

While Jerome had a career night, Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo said the Grizzlies point guard benefitted from the team play for which he is striving in his second full season as the team’s coach.

“I would give a ton of credit for our other guys,” Iisalo said, “because they did not get passive in the situation, which is easy to do with three of four other guys just standing around and watching.”

Jerome knows it was just the first game. He liked the team aspect Memphis has adopted and its fast-paced offense. He knows there are things that Iisalo will point out as shortcomings in the team’s film session. But opening night was a success.

“Obviously, I expect to be that type of player. That’s why I work every day, right?” Jerome said. “It’s who we are as a team, who I am as a person. … Continue to try and get better every day, every month, every year.”

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By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press