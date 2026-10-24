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Mavericks lose Flagg to injury, and ruin Haliburton’s home return with 121-105 win over Pacers

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By AP News
Mavericks Pacers basketball

Mavericks Pacers basketball

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INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks overcame the loss of Cooper Flagg to spoil Tyrese Haliburton ‘s home return for the Indiana Pacers in a 121-105 victory Friday night.

Flagg, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, did not play in the second half after he injured his left shoulder when he was fouled by Aaron Nesmith on what looked like it would be a breakaway dunk.

Nesmith was called for a flagrant foul, and a double technical was assessed after a brief shoving match ensued. Flagg finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Haliburton played in his first home game since the 2025 NBA Finals.

Irving made 5 of 10 from 3-point range. P.J. Washington had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks in their first win under new coach Dusty May, who grew up in Indiana.

While Haliburton received a rousing ovation during player introductions, Indiana’s play soon turned those cheers into boos.

Dallas went on a 22-6 run in the first quarter to open up a 42-23 lead then scored 15 straight points in the second quarter to make it 61-31. The Mavs added another 10-0 run later in the second before Nesmith’s hard foul.

Up next

Mavericks: Host San Antonio on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Brooklyn on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

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