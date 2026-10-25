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Young scores 25 points as the Wizards hold off Wilson and the Bulls for a 124-120 win

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By AP News
Wizards Bulls Basketball

Wizards Bulls Basketball

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CHICAGO (AP) — Trae Young had 25 points and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards held off the Chicago Bulls for a 124-120 victory on Saturday night.

Kyshawn George had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington in the opener of a three-game trip. Anthony Davis added 19 points, and Justin Champagnie had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wizards played without AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the draft. The 19-year-old Dybantsa is day to day with a sprained left ankle, delaying his anticipated NBA debut.

Caleb Wilson had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago in its home opener. It was the first double-double for the No. 4 selection in the draft, but he went 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

Forwards Noa Essengue and Patrick Williams were sidelined for Chicago, which was coming off a 132-125 win at Milwaukee on Friday. Essengue has a head contusion, and Williams is dealing with a groin injury.

The Bulls led by as many as 10 before they were outscored 40-20 in the third quarter. Young had seven points and five assists in the quarter, including a lob to Alex Sarr for a jam that gave the Wizards a 97-80 lead with 34 seconds remaining.

The Bulls went 12 for 43 from 3-point range. They are shooting 23% (28 for 124) from deep in three games this season.

Chicago opened a 60-50 lead on Wilson’s fast-break dunk with 2:02 left in the first half, punctuating a 10-0 run. He grabbed a rebound and scored on a reverse jam with 56 seconds remaining, but Washington’s Tre Johnson made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to make it 62-57 at the break.

Up next

Wizards: At Charlotte on Monday night.

Bulls: At Boston on Monday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

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