Nembhard scores 22, Nesmith hits a late 3-pointer to lead Pacers past Grizzlies 107-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points, Aaron Nesmith had 16, including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzles 107-103 on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies had pulled within 104-103 on Ty Jerome’s floater with 28.2 seconds left, but Nesmith connected on the long-range jumper from the right corner to seal the win and snap Indiana’s five-game losing streak.

Pascal Siakam finished with 20 points, and Quenton Jackson scored 13 points.

Jerome and Cedric Coward finished with 23 points each as Memphis lost its second straight after starting the season with six consecutive wins. Zach Edey had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis held a 91-86 lead with 6:19 left, but Indiana scored eight straight points capped by a pair of breakaway dunks by Obi Toppin.

The Pacers, who have dealt with a spate of injuries including to star guard Tyrese Haliburton, have struggled over the last 10 days. In Monday’s 108-104 loss to Atlanta, the Pacers used a rotation of six players, all of whom scored in double figures.

Against the Grizzlies, starters Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Nesmith returned to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies benefiting from an early schedule that included some of the lower teams in the NBA, were the league’s last undefeated team before an overtime loss to New Orleans 135-134 on Monday night.

While the Grizzlies shot well, the Pacers’ active-hands defense led to eight Memphis turnovers in the first quarter and a dozen in the half leading to 16 points for Indiana.

That set the stage for Indiana to carry a 54-52 lead into halftime. The teams traded leads through the midway point of the fourth, when the Pacers put the game away.

Neither team led by double digits.

Up next

Pacers: Host the Nuggets on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Host the Thunder on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press