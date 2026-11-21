BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Donovan Dent led six players in double-figure scoring for No. 25 LSU in a 106-75 victory over Queens at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dent finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six steals.

LSU (6-0) was playing without guard/forward RJ Luis Jr. The former St. John’s star in the 2024-25 season, who scored 11 points last week for the Tigers in a victory over Louisiana-Monroe, was removed from the team the next day by LSU president Wade Rousse.

Luis had signed two NBA contracts in 2025, though he did not play. His LSU career lasted one game.

Center Brice Dessert added 19 points for LSU, forward Michael Ruzic scored 15, guard Skyy Clark had 14, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, guard Abdi Bashir had 12 and forward Mo Dioubate had 11.

Nasir Mann led Queens (3-3) with 19 points.

LSU led 52-40 at the half as Ruzic hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining and then two free throws with two seconds left to finish the period with 11 points. Dent also had 11 points in the first half with five assists.

Queens, an Atlantic Sun Conference school located in Charlotte, North Carolina, started fast behind Mann, who scored 16 in the first half. His 3-pointer put the Royals up 25-18 at the 12:34 mark of the first half. LSU came back and took a 31-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Bashir with 7:04 to play.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 20 points in the second half on two free throws by Divine Ugochukwu with 9:16 to play.

Up next

Queens will play at Wofford on Tuesday night.

LSU will play Arizona State in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, California, on Wednesday.

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This story has been corrected to show RJ Luis Jr. was removed from the team by LSU president Wade Rousse, not the Southeastern Conference.

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