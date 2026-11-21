PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and 17 rebounds, LeBron James scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 132-129 victory over Tyler Herro and the last-place Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Herro scored a career-high 50 points and nearly sent the game into overtime for Milwaukee, which lost its 13th in a row and 16th in 17 contests to start the season. Herro added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers (14-3), who won their fifth straight. Jaylen Brown did not play for the second consecutive contest because of a hamstring strain.

Philadelphia looked in complete control, up 10 with just over two minutes left, before a furious comeback attempt by the Bucks. Herro’s layup with 19.2 seconds remaining pulled Milwaukee within 128-126. After a pair of free throws by Embiid, Brayden Burries drained a corner 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left to make it 130-129. Embiid then made two free throws with 1.5 seconds to play to put Philadelphia up by three. Herro’s shot to tie from the right wing went in, but he released it after the buzzer.

After a sluggish first half in which they trailed by as many as seven points, the 76ers came to life in the third quarter with the help of James. He got the crowd roaring with a dunk early in the period, blocked Kyle Kuzma and then passed to Maxey for a driving layup that put Philadelphia ahead for good, 71-70 with just over seven minutes left in the period. Anfernee Simons helped Philadelphia extend its lead to double-digits with eight straight points during the quarter.

Dean Wade (hamstring) and Adem Bona (neck) also were sidelined for the 76ers. Dominick Barlow tallied 12 points for Philadelphia in his first appearance after missing the first 16 games with a lower back injury.

Ousmane Dieng had successful surgery on his left finger fracture and is expected to return in the “near term,” Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game. Herro made 15 of 23 field goals, including 7 of 12 3-pointers, while eclipsing his previous best scoring game of 41 points.

Up next

Bucks: At Toronto on Monday.

76ers: Host Portland on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press