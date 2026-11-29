WASHINGTON (AP) — Jevon Carter scored a season-high 17 points — all during a first half in which he was perfect from the field — and the Orlando Magic took a 30-point halftime lead en route to a 116-91 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points and Tristan da Silva made six 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Magic, who stopped a two-game skid and avenged a loss at Washington last Sunday. Carter was 6 for 6 from the field, including 5 for 5 beyond the arc, before halftime.

Orlando went 18 of 38 from 3-point range and held Washington to 35.4% shooting. The Wizards, who were missing leading scorer Anthony Davis because of an illness, matched a season low with 28 field goals.

Trae Young scored 19 points for Washington, which has lost 10 of 13 despite a recent three-game winning streak.

Da Silva’s third 3 of the first half prompted Wizards coach Brian Keefe to call timeout amid boos from the Capital One Arena crowd.

Rookie AJ Dybantsa’s 3-pointer cut Orlando’s advantage to 49-33 with 6:03 left in the second quarter, but the Magic held the Wizards without a field goal for the rest of the quarter and led 68-38 at the break.

Trailing 17-14 in the first quarter, the Magic went on a 61-21 run that extended into the third.

Alex Sarr’s 3-pointer with 7:53 remaining in the third ended a span of 10 minutes, 10 seconds without a basket for Washington.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, Tristan Vucevic had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Suggs had 11 points and 11 boards for the Magic.

Dybantsa contributed 16 points and Bilal Coulibaly had 15 for the Wizards.

Up next

Magic: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Wizards: At Charlotte on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BYRON KERR

Associated Press