Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kings’ Domantas Sabonis to miss start of season with hamstring injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Kings said Saturday that an MRI determined Sabonis has a grade 1 strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

Sacramento opens the season Wednesday night at Phoenix and plays Utah in the home opener Friday night.

Sabonis got hurt Oct. 15 in an exhibition game against the Clippers. He is the second starter lost to injury in the preseason. Forward Keegan Murray had surgery on his left thumb and will be out for at least the first few weeks of the season.

Sabonis has led the NBA in rebounding the past three seasons, scoring at least 19 points per game in each of those years. He averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.