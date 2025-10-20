Skip to main content
Oklahoma City hosts Houston to open season

By AP News

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets in the season opener.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Thunder averaged 26.9 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.

Houston finished 52-30 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 18.1 second-chance points and 32.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

