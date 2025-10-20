Oklahoma City hosts Houston to open season

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 226.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets in the season opener.
Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Thunder averaged 26.9 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.
Houston finished 52-30 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 18.1 second-chance points and 32.7 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).
Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).
