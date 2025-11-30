Chicago faces Orlando, seeks to end 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (9-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup with Orlando as losers of three games in a row.

The Magic are 9-7 in conference matchups. Orlando is fourth in the NBA with 54.2 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.5.

The Bulls are 6-7 in conference play. Chicago ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 14.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from downtown. Nikola Vucevic leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up (13.1). The Bulls average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Magic allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Magic 110-98 in their last matchup on Oct. 25. Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 21 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 37.0 points over the last 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bulls. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 122.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 120.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), Dalen Terry: day to day (calf), Coby White: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: day to day (shoulder), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press