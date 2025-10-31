Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall with a 28-14 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall last season while going 20-21 on the road. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.