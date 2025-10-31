Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Minnesota faces Charlotte for non-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Hornets averaged 24.3 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall last season while going 24-17 on the road. The Timberwolves gave up 109.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (hamstring), Jaylen Clark: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.